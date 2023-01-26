Bug Fixing Patch v2.2.11.3212

Hello, zailors!
Quick little update to fix the Steam auto cloud issue that's been bugging many of you.
Full notes:
- Save files now load correctly via the Continue button on the title screen when the steamcloud_saving.vdf file is present
- The steamcloud_saving.vdf file will be automatically deleted when loading the game through non-Steam clients
- Buy 10 options have been added to Avernus/Naples for Fuel and Supplies
- _Lots _of typo and grammatical fixes
Happy zailing!
Changed files in this update