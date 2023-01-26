 Skip to content

Sunless Sea update for 26 January 2023

Bug Fixing Patch v2.2.11.3212

26 January 2023

Hello, zailors!

Quick little update to fix the Steam auto cloud issue that's been bugging many of you.

Full notes:

  • Save files now load correctly via the Continue button on the title screen when the steamcloud_saving.vdf file is present
  • The steamcloud_saving.vdf file will be automatically deleted when loading the game through non-Steam clients
  • Buy 10 options have been added to Avernus/Naples for Fuel and Supplies
  • _Lots _of typo and grammatical fixes

Happy zailing!

