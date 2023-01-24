First Week Update

Steam did not sent emails to players who wishlisted the games at launch ːlunar2019madpigː

They told me they were going to fix this today, so let me know if you received an email today.

Also if you tried Playcraft and didn't post a review yet, now is a good time!

Thank you for your support.

This is a recap of all the update and fixes for this week:

-Impove cursor for Free mouse views

-New Throw Angle variable

-New Game Rules option "Require all objectives completed"

-Faster scroll in edit panel

-Sounds duration will stay displayed in UI but you still need to over the song for now

-With XRay mode you can now attach items to dispensers

-Proxy bomb can now be deactivated

-Grabed items won't disapear anymore (when spawned by dispensers)

-Trigger attack on Dispenser gun

-Fix Proxy bomb sound

-Fix sounds that where not spatialised

-Fix coins collision

-Fix bots duplication issue when they grab an object

-Fix Dispenser total use consumed when count limit waas reached

-Fix reactor in dispenser

-Fix stabilisator disapearing

-Fix Spell loose color when put into dispensor

-Fix when change scale during game, object stay there after toggle play

-Fix a crash when eliminate a bot for an objective

-Fix Zombies state after Stun

-Fix Spells from Dispenser Gun

-Fix loop trigger delay getting reset

-Fix Zone display in CM instead of M

-Fix cleanup flood logs issue