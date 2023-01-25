POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'All the Kinks' Update [1.1.1]

Hey POSTAL fans!
This update has been a long time coming, and we’re excited to bring you some new content! Some highlights are:
The penetrator from POSTAL: Brain Damaged has been lovingly recreated in POSTAL 4 for this update! As a fan scolded us in a comment somewhere for missing the opportunity to call it ‘The Dilbow’ in Brain Damaged, we’ve righted that wrong here. You can even pin NPCs to walls with it!
Handcuffing NPCs is now an option. While abusing your power as a cop generally involves good ‘ol police brutality, the pacifists among you will enjoy whipping the cuffs out and doing things the more humane way.
The Dude models were some of the first made for the game back when we started development - and as a result were a little rough, so we’ve given them a full makeover.
We have added subtitles for more languages, as well as localizing the menus fully for all previous languages. We've also fixed issues with repeated and non-existing subtitles. Some issues may persist, so feel free to report them to us.
List of supported languages as of this update:
English, Spanish, German, Russian, Polish, French, Italian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese
As there are so many customization options for The Dude to express himself with, we’ve added a clothing bag to keep all non-vital mission items nice and tidy.
There is now a fancy new categorized cheat menu to spare you needing to look them up and input them into the console (Unlocks after finishing the game on any difficulty)
We've fixed a ton of bugs this update, most notably the game crashing when reaching the end of a pacifist run, and the memory leak/massive lag people were getting later in the game when opening the map (after we finally tracked down the cause of the issue thanks to community feedback).
Work on optimization continues. We’ve reduced system memory usage quite a bit and the install footprint of the game has been reduced by a further 5 gigs to around 18 gigs (especially good news for you 64GB Steam Deck owners!).
Full list of updates below.
Thank you for the continued support!
Running With Scissors Team
New Dude third person, first person models and textures! (For all cosmetic variations)
The Dilbow!
Handcuffs!
Clothes Bag! In order to reduce the clutter in the inventory, we’ve implemented a new item, opening it will display a UI from which you will be able to select / equip your cosmetic skins. Note: Gameplay Outfits such as Cop and Drag Outfits will still be their own separate items in your inventory
More camera animations to weapon reloads!
Proper map markers for all Scooter and Kart stations!
Music to Fix Race errand! (More to come)
Cheats Menu! You can unlock it by beating the game on any difficulty
Rustling sounds to bushes and damaging cacti!
Progress bar during loading screens!
Localized Main Menu text to various languages!
More subtitle languages!
New RWS intro!
More items around levels. Bystanders to empty areas as well as homeowners to empty homes!
Code hints above Mini-Map for Prison errand!
Added the correct phone notification for the Time Trial side-quest!
Collectible preferences Setting!. You will now be able to choose whether you’d like to see a full pickup animation and hear a doll line when picking up a collectible or have it act like a regular ammo / item pickup with no extra animation / voice line
Improved collision of more models
Reduced the memory consumption of many textures
Moved the End Of Day Wednesday Bell to a correct area
Optimisation in Commercial level
Improved fall damage
Improved the look of Phil / Lil’s clothing selection UI
Improved transition between Residential and The Zag tiles
Improved rigging on Cat Arms
Changed the scale of Dude character, he’s now taller than NPCs
Scooter Challenge will now show up on the Errands Tab
Improved Microtransaction / Lootbox UIs in VR errand
Improved collision of vehicle models
Improved various game world textures in various areas (Info boards, sale signs, etc.)
Updated map screen with better controller support
Toned down the jumping camera swing a bit
Players will now be able to skip Hate Group reveals
On-screen phone corner notifications now play the notification sound instead of the P2 radar buzz
Improved optimisation of Sewer water
Improved Third Person jumping animations
Replaced Cat Rocket animation with a better looking one
Improved Rat’s attack logic, added leap attack
Boss’ health will now reset on player death
Changed the look of Elevator Lever and bottom floor button in Treasure Hunter errand, so that it’s easier to see what to do
Player controller Rocket Cats will now explode on impact with Police Helicopters
Increased the speed on the Chain Sickle and Weight projectiles a bit
Major lag on Map Screen
Chain Sickle projectile persisting when swapping ends
Subtitle spam when skipping cutscenes
Some subtitles for Game Dev Nerd not appearing
Sewer nag timer so the Foreman will bother you less
Scissors Ammo pickup not giving out the Scissors weapon
Implemented failsafe for camera very, very rarely locking in place during the Scooter Race
Various holes in terrain that would cause player to fall off the world
A lot of pop-in in various levels
Not being able to fire to skip the pump-action Shotgun’s reload
Bribing mechanic in Kunny Island, now it’ll work properly with Kunny and Carter
Landing animation being noticeably delayed most of the time
Weapon attachments becoming permanently hidden when holstering
Dialog line not playing during Tag Turf errand
Heatseeking Rockets not working against Police Helicopters
NPCs not playing their exiting animations when disturbed out of interest point
Shady Art Dealer’s mouth not moving when speaking
Weapon clipping in First Person view
Default Dude clothing in cutscenes
Ingram not firing automatically when wielded with the Bidet Petition
A bunch of issues with cutscenes
Kunny Island power boxes not taking explosive damage
M16’s rear sight not being removed when using the ACOG sight
Twitching on certain running animations
A great amount of mapping bugs reported by the community
Taser Ammo Upgrade not dealing enough damage to ragdoll people
Desert Eagle’s slide being locked back for NPCs
Death Volumes not properly killing the player
Bums using old cosmetic variations, replaced with better versions
Janky ticket appearance on car models
Spurt’n’Squirt light spawning somewhere in Residential area
Inverted Look bug with controllers
Broken Rat movement in Sewers
Border Smuggler slingshot reloading not working sometimes
Pigeons freezing in certain cases
Scrolling with Left Stick not working on LifePeeper page
Fixed messy AI in Border Smuggler
Police and other special NPCs not counting toward Going POSTAL challenges in some cases
Being able to duplicate ammo with drop boxes
Animal’s OnFire behavior
Water physics in various areas
Machete not dismembering correctly / not causing blood to spill out
Nagging lines overtaking mission lines during Tag Turf errand
Nagging lines playing during cinematics in Tag Turf errand
The Coaster Fanatic in Kunny Island
Issue with subtitle system displaying empty subtitles
Crash when player would look at a protestor
Friday Apocalypse errand sometimes not triggering
Cart rides not resetting after AI exits ride
The breakable wall in Sewers having broken lighting
Few potential progress blockers in Fix Race errand
Animal Catcher van not disappearing after Animal Catcher errand _(Violent route)[i]
Cats not playing eating Catnip animation
Great amount of mapping bugs across all levels [i](Misplaced / floating objects, etc.)[i]
Being able to interact with a vending machine through a wall in the Clinic
Old pickup being present in Mall level
NPCs wearing multiple pairs of glasses at once…
Security camera activating if the player touches a certain window in the Dinky Nozzle from the outside
Generic Text Block appearing in Bidet Petitioner Outfit Selection screen
Only Police counting toward Elite Sniper Going POSTAL Challenge
Unobtainable Kunny and Larry dolls in Ghost Town
Flipped Scooter Station outside of MikeJs mansion
Broken swimming pools in Affluent level
Broken Window Cleaner Going POSTAL Challenge in Prison level
MindProcessor crash reports
Angry Car Owners during Pay Fine errand not attacking
The [i]"Adjust gamma..." submenu in the Settings not interacting with the "Back"_ button on the controller
Removed broken rats that were stuck in one place
Misplaced mask on Fat Bystander
Cat Gang NPCs disappearing when killed as Dude Cat
One of the hair models being misaligned on Fat Bystanders
Broken secret tunnel in La Casa Grande
Cosmetics-related bugs: Taser Baton, Machete, Mop, Spray Paint, and Gas Can having no "Default" skin. Applying their VR skins would apply them permanently for the duration of the game. VR skin for the Mallet being a duplicate of the "Rubber" skin. Safety skins for Scissors being swapped. VR skins for Rocket Launcher and M60 not working
Pose on Spray Idle animation
Spray Paint Can destroying windows
Invisible Shovel being sometimes assigned to Player on Thursday
Certain sections in Dark Lodge that weren’t working as intended
‘Default Driving Camera’ setting using a generic name
