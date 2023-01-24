 Skip to content

Best Of Eleven update for 24 January 2023

0.7.0 released

Best Of Eleven update for 24 January 2023

0.7.0 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is a little smaller update but according to the plan. I have added credits to honour these that helped me out testing the game but also authors of assets pack I used for the game.

Release 0.7.0

New features

  • credits
  • easter egg game
  • another easter egg game
  • new original music track

Changes

  • better handling of menu

Fixes

  • background controller menu control

Known issues

  • cannot use controller for all the interuction

In addition to above there are two announcements.

Price update

The world seems to be in shumbles and in many countries inflation seems to be taking from you what it should not. I don't want to add to this, therefor I am reducing the base price a little to allow those that want to try the game, do it easier.

Steam deck

I have bought a steam deck. I don't want to make big promisses (to make it working 100% with it) but I will try to at least make core variants playable. Hopefully integration will not take too much time.

Hope you are fine and I wish you all the best!

Changed files in this update

