0.7.0 released

Hello, this is a little smaller update but according to the plan. I have added credits to honour these that helped me out testing the game but also authors of assets pack I used for the game.

Release 0.7.0

New features

credits

easter egg game

another easter egg game

new original music track

Changes

better handling of menu

Fixes

background controller menu control

Known issues

cannot use controller for all the interuction

In addition to above there are two announcements.

The world seems to be in shumbles and in many countries inflation seems to be taking from you what it should not. I don't want to add to this, therefor I am reducing the base price a little to allow those that want to try the game, do it easier.

Steam deck

I have bought a steam deck. I don't want to make big promisses (to make it working 100% with it) but I will try to at least make core variants playable. Hopefully integration will not take too much time.

Hope you are fine and I wish you all the best!