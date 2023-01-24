V0.12419 - Fields Custom Battles (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10394021 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 19:39:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Here's a fix focus for some of the big issues which popped up with the experimental changes.

This patch for the experimental branch, you'll have to opt in to play it:



Additions

Fog level can now be controlled in custom battles.

Fields is now available as a custom battle map. The map received another iteration in the process. Made it less flat and added various large rocks, cloud shadows, terrain height-mapping and shrubs.



Added background mountains to Ambush scenario.

Fixes

Stopped certain conditions causing freeform actions to be triggered by hotkeys when not in compartment design.

Fixed new local part movement issues with rotated turrets.

Tweaked track sprocket/idler power distribution. This should fix some oddities with end-wheel traction being briefly extremely high.

Failed to stop the stutter/flicker when switching between scope view. Removed the new sky tech to fix it, which means time of day control in custom battles needs to go for now. Yes, I'll miss the sunsets too.

Reduced visible seams in distant terrain for Dunes and Fields maps.

Fixed overlays not being removed for lower qualities on roadwheels (Very noticeable on lower graphics settings).

Stopped vehicles jumping when exiting photomode.

DLSS no longer disabled in photo-mode. Instead, the quality is changed to a mode which doesn't have the previously mentioned interferences.

Changes

The engine's target RPM range can no longer go above the engine's safe RPM range.

Generated engine presets now have target RPM values set appropriately.

Reverted skies of Railway, Dunes, Fields, Taiga and Defence scenarios. Tweaked the looks of some in the process.

Adjusted AI detection ranges to be affected by the current fog level.

Raised turret blowoff force slightly, not as high as before 0.12418.

Dunes budget changes: Reduced enemy budget from 40 to 20t. Player budget from 90t to 60t. The previous values were resulting in too many vehicles, making the level too performance intensive.

The temporal anti-aliasing toggle in photomode now overrides DLSS.

Optimizations

Sped up rendering of track trails on Dunes rendered roughly 33% faster.