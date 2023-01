Hello,

I'm sure you've noticed that most replays, maybe even your own, can simply not be viewed anymore after some time. This seems to be a bug in Steam's leaderboards.

However, I have finally found a workaround, which is incidentally a little more efficient as well.

This means that all replays can now be viewed again (apart from old ones that are outdated/invalidated).

Enjoy viewing those super cracked runs!

Cheers

Jan