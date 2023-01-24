- The Shield now protects volunteers from bullets and lasers too
- Shield duration is now 4 seconds (before it was 5)
- There are still some threats that the Shield can't protect the volunteers from (no spoiler)
- Devices now have a higher cooldown duration
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 24 January 2023
Devices fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
