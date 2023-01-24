Some quick fixes
- Fixed bug after being feared, then using an ability that moves you to a new location
- Removed ` taking you to console
- Stashes that don't regenerate no longer show up on the map once emptied
- Fixed Magic Missile doing 10000 damage before it gets extra shots
- Clarified some error instructions
- Made Dimas dialogue less obnoxious
- Seeking Missile now matches Magic Missile cost as it should have
- Made prop see through more visible in outdoor settings
- Shortened time until 'break pots dialogue' pops up since Splattercat missed it by being quick =D
- Fixed dragging a potion from brew slot causing an issue
