Caves of Lore update for 24 January 2023

Some quick fixes

24 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some quick fixes

  • Fixed bug after being feared, then using an ability that moves you to a new location
  • Removed ` taking you to console
  • Stashes that don't regenerate no longer show up on the map once emptied
  • Fixed Magic Missile doing 10000 damage before it gets extra shots
  • Clarified some error instructions
  • Made Dimas dialogue less obnoxious
  • Seeking Missile now matches Magic Missile cost as it should have
  • Made prop see through more visible in outdoor settings
  • Shortened time until 'break pots dialogue' pops up since Splattercat missed it by being quick =D
  • Fixed dragging a potion from brew slot causing an issue

