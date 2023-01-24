Build 0.1984

Thanks everyone for testing the new build. I have already actioned some feedback so I hope the early game may now be a little smoother with some balance changes and updates to the tutorial.

It would be super useful to have your views on a fresh playthrough so we can understand the impact of these changes. Pressing f1 in game to file any thoughts or bugs is a great help.

Changelog:

-Pressing K no longer causes crash when in feedback (f1)form!

-Escape closes telescanner

-Telescanner primary and secondary controls swapped

-Added tutorial pop up to explain mining

-Algae tank easier to build, new recipe

-Algae tank uses carbon cubits

-Start trash cloud contains all you need to for food production to make it easier to get up and running and reduce onboard burden

-Tutorial copy changes

-Hunger rate is reduced

-Medkit costs less to build

-Only get one pop up explaining to hold down grapple to pick up