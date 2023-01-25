 Skip to content

Farmhand Go! update for 25 January 2023

BIG UPDATE! Weather, Interest, and Quests

Farmhand Go! update for 25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release contains several new features that greatly enhance the game.

  • Weather: there are now rainy days! When it rains you can take a break from watering your crops and enjoy the relaxing sound of rain.
  • Interest: the farm's debt will now collect interest which adds a little bit of extra challenge to the game. A variety of interest rates will be added in the future to add more difficulty levels.
  • Quests: there are now quests that are generated regularly in game to give you an extra way to make some cash, and add some additional variety to the gameplay.
  • There are also a few minor bugfixes and visual updates in this release

If you have any feedback about these changes please join our discord community to chat with the developers! And if you're enjoying the game please write a review.

Thanks for playing and happy farming!

