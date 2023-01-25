BIG UPDATE! Weather, Interest, and Quests

Share · View all patches · Build 10393564 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This release contains several new features that greatly enhance the game.

Weather: there are now rainy days! When it rains you can take a break from watering your crops and enjoy the relaxing sound of rain.

Interest: the farm's debt will now collect interest which adds a little bit of extra challenge to the game. A variety of interest rates will be added in the future to add more difficulty levels.

Quests: there are now quests that are generated regularly in game to give you an extra way to make some cash, and add some additional variety to the gameplay.

There are also a few minor bugfixes and visual updates in this release

Thanks for playing and happy farming!