ChronoTecture: The Eprologue update for 24 January 2023

ChronoTecture - Steam Deck Update #2

Patchnotes

Put on your DreamCatcher and re-enter Lucia to explore our latest improvements!

Can anyone get the "Faster Than Lightspeed" achievement by completing the speedrun challenge in less than 30 minutes??

We added some optimizations for the Steam Deck, fixed 2 achievements that weren't triggering, added the titles of each song as they are unlocked throughout the story, added a transcript book of the intro story next to the toilet in your house for some light reading, and other misc. improvements.

