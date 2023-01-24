Patch Notes for Beta 1.5.2.2 - Happy Lunar New Year!

A mini-patch that activates the Lunar New Year event (with a new Lunar Coin pet available!) and adds new abilities for the Space Pirate skill tree. Happy Lunar New Year!
Space Pirate
- Daring Maneuver damage adjusted.
- Daring Maneuver Perk : Sealed Fate. Gain 2 stacks of Tempt Fate. Tempt Fate decays twice as fast.
- Avast Ye! now deals passive off hand damage only
- Avast Ye! Perk : Belay That! replaces damage with a passive off hand stun.
- Grog Bottle Perk : Lead Belly grants Toughness and Armor instead of Savvy and Crit
- Black Spot duration reduced to 3 turns per stack.
- Black Spot Perk : Fate Accompli causes Twist ‘o Fate to decay thrice as fast
- El Cacafuego Perk : Dead Man’s Luck ensures explosion stops just short of reaching you
- New Ability : Grappling Hook Instantly pull yourself to the targeted space or enemy
- Perk : Harpoon Replaces grappling hook. Deal damage, inflict Bleed, and pull the enemy to you!
- Coming Soon : Boarding Parrrty!
