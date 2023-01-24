 Skip to content

Mimetic Love update for 24 January 2023

Patch 1.3!!!

Patch 1.3!!! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Better translation of the game in English (Thanks to Macktek)
-Fixes some light and level bugs

Thank you all for your support and a special thanks to Macktek!

