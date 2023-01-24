Improving Atrio - Pickerpals & pushbacks

Share · View all patches · Build 10393492 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 19:59:10 UTC by Wendy

As promised in our last post, we've been hard at work to improve the gameplay experience

Gameplay Improvements

1. Pickerpals

Pickerpals have been updated to pick the plant closest to their base

Pickerpals walk 25% faster

Pickerpals range reduced from a 30x30m grid -> 20x20m grid

Based on our rough measurements, pickerpals collect 1.45x more items per minutre, and produce a more consistent output of items gathered (7 pickerpals gather ~31 bulbs/min)

Reduced the number of pickerpals in the early supply pods (since they work so much faster)

2. Dispense chest

Dispense chest outputs up to 32/min

3. Pushback splitters

When an assembly line is clogged, pushbacks switch to automatically pushing new items every second. When the line begins to move again, they switch back to pushing every second item.

4. Factories

We noticed some odd bugs where if you placed a factory, smelter, mini deer, electronics factory ontop of core items (like sap, glowbulbs, grav rock etc), the items would "plug up" the factory making it seem like the factories don't work.

Now, when you place them ontop of core items, the factory will spit them out

Fixed a bug where you could pipe items into the corners of the factory

Status report

We want to stay accountable for the features we promise to fix, so here's a status report of where we stand:

Gameplay improvements (50% complete)

FIXED - The pickerpal RNG & the Fuel depot

FIXED - Pushback splitters should be more useful

FIXED - Tornatoads should wait if line is full (same with saptaps)

IN PROGRESS - Key Rebinding (in settings)

TODO - Fast travel kind of sucks

TODO - pushbacks should be more readily available

Bug fixes (60% complete)