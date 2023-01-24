 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 24 January 2023

Hotfix for Front Lines Beta

Fixes a couple of minor issues in the current Front Lines Beta...

  1. Removes the Drone Strike support unit as it isn't ready yet and shouldn't be selectable.

  2. Restored the speech for the Artillery Strike support unit.

Changed depots in frontlines branch

