BREAKING NEWS! Not For Broadcast DLC COMING ON MARCH 23!

_"The plan is simple: keep switching cameras, control the broadcast and trigger a little bit of ghostly mojo here and there to give the audience the good ol’ fright… Wait, what was that shadowy figure behind Patrick?

Must be just my imagination… Never taking the graveyard shift again."_

Hello Broadcasters,

After a long period of shooting, editing, more shooting, more editing, a little bit of programming and the occasional exorcism, we are finally ready to announce the FIRST Not For Broadcast DLC, “LIVE & SPOOKY”, LAUNCHING ON MARCH 23RD!

Join Patrick Bannon and the “Live & Spooky” crew in exploring an abandoned TV studio built long ago by Patrick’s father, Graham Bannon.

Closed after a series of misfortunes, it is long said to be haunted by a ghost. Luckily you’ve got some brand new ghost-hunting equipment installed in the broadcast room to instil a sense of horror and drama to the proceedings!

It’s all a hoax, anyway. Or is it?

In order to survive, you need to get to the bottom of the Bannon family mystery and uncover the happenings of Graham’s final, fatal broadcast.

Keep your eyes peeled for further announcements on the exact date of the release!

