Your Story update for 24 January 2023

First patch 1.0.1

Hey folks! Thanks for your constant support. We're working on improving the game. In the meantime, we prepared a small patch for you. Here is the list of changes:

  • We've added a Mac OS version,
  • Balanced voiceovers and added the possibility to turn them off with a "volume voice" bar,
  • Balanced music volume,
  • Some bad endings are easier to find/achieve,
  • Going to the Village triggers the passing of time,
  • Fixed the bug with disappearing Ove during the conversation,
  • Fixed the bug with multiplying the questline "talk with Meamir,"
  • Minor fixing with misspellings.

If you encounter a bug, please report it here on Steam or our Discord server HERE.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1247740/Your_Story

Changed depots in nsfw branch

