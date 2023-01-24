First patch 1.0.1

Hey folks! Thanks for your constant support. We're working on improving the game. In the meantime, we prepared a small patch for you. Here is the list of changes:
- We've added a Mac OS version,
- Balanced voiceovers and added the possibility to turn them off with a "volume voice" bar,
- Balanced music volume,
- Some bad endings are easier to find/achieve,
- Going to the Village triggers the passing of time,
- Fixed the bug with disappearing Ove during the conversation,
- Fixed the bug with multiplying the questline "talk with Meamir,"
- Minor fixing with misspellings.
If you encounter a bug, please report it here on Steam or our Discord server HERE.
Changed depots in nsfw branch