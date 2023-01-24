First patch 1.0.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks! Thanks for your constant support. We're working on improving the game. In the meantime, we prepared a small patch for you. Here is the list of changes:

We've added a Mac OS version,

Balanced voiceovers and added the possibility to turn them off with a "volume voice" bar,

Balanced music volume,

Some bad endings are easier to find/achieve,

Going to the Village triggers the passing of time,

Fixed the bug with disappearing Ove during the conversation,

Fixed the bug with multiplying the questline "talk with Meamir,"

Minor fixing with misspellings.

If you encounter a bug, please report it here on Steam or our Discord server HERE.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1247740/Your_Story