Now Available: WindowBlinds 11

Users can enjoy total control and complete customization of their Windows 11 and Windows 10 taskbars, window frames, and more

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2294630

Take complete control of the customization of your Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs with WindowBlinds 11 - now on Steam! Personalize the look and feel of the Start menu, taskbar, window frames, and control buttons with custom desktop interface themes called skins. Modify any skin by adjusting the font, colors, transparency, and more.

WindowBlinds 11 Features:

Automatic dark mode

Improved high-DPI support for new skins

Marketplace browser for exploring skin libraries

Support for widgets on the taskbar

Support for file explorer with tabs

Works on Windows 10 and all versions of Windows 11

WindowBlinds 11 allows for unique customization of the Windows Start menu, taskbar, window frames, control buttons, and more using desktop interface themes called skins. WindowBlinds 11 comes equipped with many skins out of the box, including the popular Windows Classic and Luna designs that let users bring retro stylings to their desktops. Thousands of additional skins are available on WinCustomize.com.

“This app has been a staple of the desktop customization community for over two decades,” said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. “We're thrilled to be bringing WindowBlinds 11 to Steam to continue delivering on our commitment to making Windows more personal and productive.”

Equipped with an in-app browser to make it even easier to find new skins to download, WindowBlinds 11 features a refreshed user interface and an automatic dark mode. In addition to being designed to work with all announced versions of Windows 11, the app supports widgets on the taskbar and tabs in File Explorer, as well as improved DPI for new skins.