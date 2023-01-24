 Skip to content

Dark Egg update for 24 January 2023

New Area Update + Kickstarter is Live!

24 January 2023

The teaser for the new area is out! Explore the Heavenly Plains and get a taste for what's in store. Expect new updates throughout the Kickstarter Campaign!

New:
  • Heavenly Plains.
  • Heavenly Forest.
Misc:
  • Fixed typos.

