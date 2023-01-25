- Modify mining rocks so that some are much easier to mine
- Increase gold amount and drop rate from higher level monsters
- Reduce rarity of gold/silver/mystic ores, rubies, emeralds, and magic essence
- Remove howlers from initial undergrounds near towns
- Increase experience from Reapers
- Increase sale amount of manufactured bars
- Increase sale amount of weapons and armor with special properties
- Add monster pit locations to main town maps
- Add several very rare item drops (see monster webpage)
- Fix bug with F5 character not displaying on widescreen monitors
- Fix bug with +gold weapon property
- Fix bug with "fishing aborted" displaying when fishing was not attempted
- Fix bug with undergrounds near towns so that they do not trigger town limit recalls
Howlbreath update for 25 January 2023
v1.22.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
