Howlbreath update for 25 January 2023

v1.22.33

Build 10393163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modify mining rocks so that some are much easier to mine
  • Increase gold amount and drop rate from higher level monsters
  • Reduce rarity of gold/silver/mystic ores, rubies, emeralds, and magic essence
  • Remove howlers from initial undergrounds near towns
  • Increase experience from Reapers
  • Increase sale amount of manufactured bars
  • Increase sale amount of weapons and armor with special properties
  • Add monster pit locations to main town maps
  • Add several very rare item drops (see monster webpage)
  • Fix bug with F5 character not displaying on widescreen monitors
  • Fix bug with +gold weapon property
  • Fix bug with "fishing aborted" displaying when fishing was not attempted
  • Fix bug with undergrounds near towns so that they do not trigger town limit recalls

