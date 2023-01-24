 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 24 January 2023

Memory optimization patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10393146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The game consumes 2.5GB less RAM.
-The game takes 2 GB less memory on the hard disc.
-Additionally optimized how CPU intensive is spawning of new enemies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link