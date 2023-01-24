-The game consumes 2.5GB less RAM.
-The game takes 2 GB less memory on the hard disc.
-Additionally optimized how CPU intensive is spawning of new enemies.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 24 January 2023
Memory optimization patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-The game consumes 2.5GB less RAM.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update