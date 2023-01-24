UPDATE V0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10393120 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Trial Rooms

7 new Trial rooms

Sword Room

You must defeat all other souls using your sword.

Axe Room

You must defeat all other souls by throwing your axes.

Death God Room

You must not be touched by the Death God, be careful he can be invisible and becomes faster.

Damocles Room

You must touch the other souls to avoid the consequences of Damocles' sword.

Lost Torch Room

You must keep the torch until the end of the allotted time.

Creature Room

You must not be touched by the creatures, you can eliminate them with your sword.

Labyrinth Room

You must find the fastest way to retrieve the torch.

Special Rooms

Resurrection Room

You can resurrect a member of your sacrificed team.

Purification Room

You can purify a soul, in order to remove all its penalties.

The prayer room

You can pick up a clue by praying.

The informant's room

The informant reveals information about a member of your team, be careful he tends to lie...

Imposter Items

Invisibility Potion

Allows the Corrupted Soul to turn invisible, can also turn a teammate invisible.

Satanic Knife

Allows Corrupted Soul to Sacrifice a Lost Soul

Satanic Book

Allows the corrupted soul to curse a wandering soul (a cursed soul only sees false distances when exploring)