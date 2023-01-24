UPDATE V0.8

Trial Rooms
7 new Trial rooms
Sword Room
You must defeat all other souls using your sword.
Axe Room
You must defeat all other souls by throwing your axes.
Death God Room
You must not be touched by the Death God, be careful he can be invisible and becomes faster.
Damocles Room
You must touch the other souls to avoid the consequences of Damocles' sword.
Lost Torch Room
You must keep the torch until the end of the allotted time.
Creature Room
You must not be touched by the creatures, you can eliminate them with your sword.
Labyrinth Room
You must find the fastest way to retrieve the torch.
Special Rooms
Resurrection Room
You can resurrect a member of your sacrificed team.
Purification Room
You can purify a soul, in order to remove all its penalties.
The prayer room
You can pick up a clue by praying.
The informant's room
The informant reveals information about a member of your team, be careful he tends to lie...
Imposter Items
Invisibility Potion
Allows the Corrupted Soul to turn invisible, can also turn a teammate invisible.
Satanic Knife
Allows Corrupted Soul to Sacrifice a Lost Soul
Satanic Book
Allows the corrupted soul to curse a wandering soul (a cursed soul only sees false distances when exploring)
Changed files in this update