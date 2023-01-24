 Skip to content

Gummy Dummy Battles update for 24 January 2023

Gummy Dummy Battles is out of Early Access!!!

Gummy Dummy Battles update for 24 January 2023

Build 10393077

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gummy Dummy Battles has finally been updated to version 1.0, its full release!

I consider this a "good mood game" because there hasn't been one time, in all these months of development, that hasn't made me smile during its many tests.

Gummy Dummy Battles does not aspire to be an accurate battle simulator, have superb graphics or realistic physics; Gummy aims solely to make the player enjoy himself, to make him relax at the end of his day, as he did with me.

If you want to see a police car crashing into Karens or a group of cats in heat jumping on politicians, you've found the game for you!

Have fun, friends!

If you like this game, please leave a review and check out my other games:
Home Wars
Age of Undead
Cursor Challenge
Multicellular
Bugs!

