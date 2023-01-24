Gummy Dummy Battles is out of Early Access!!!

Gummy Dummy Battles has finally been updated to version 1.0, its full release!

I consider this a "good mood game" because there hasn't been one time, in all these months of development, that hasn't made me smile during its many tests.

Gummy Dummy Battles does not aspire to be an accurate battle simulator, have superb graphics or realistic physics; Gummy aims solely to make the player enjoy himself, to make him relax at the end of his day, as he did with me.

If you want to see a police car crashing into Karens or a group of cats in heat jumping on politicians, you've found the game for you!

Have fun, friends!

