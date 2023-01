Share · View all patches · Build 10393061 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 17:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Tweaked the bad words filter

Added settings to toggle the bad words filter for chat / player names / room names / level names

Fixed player count in lobby menu

I'm continuing to tweak and edit the bad words filter, it's tough to get it perfect!

If you want to discuss the bad words filter, the best place to give feedback is the official Discord!

