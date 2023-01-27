Creative Mode - and Demo Launch!

Check out our latest video - Mark & Chris demonstrate the new 'Creative Mode' version of the ship editor, where you can build any ship of any size, with unlimited budget and no constraints on construction. You can instant spawn any equipment or resource or item.

We also demonstrate how our Ship Library can take all of your ship designs and all of the ships you've subscribed to on Steam Workshop, and all of our official ship designs, and use them to intelligently populate the game world.

DEMO LAUNCH

In other big news - the DEMO of The Last Starship is now available on Steam for everyone. You would be doing us a huge favour if you would help us share this demo around - invite all your friends to play, tell everyone you know who will listen :) Steam Next Fest is rapidly approaching, and we are hoping our demo will be popular in that festival.

Latest version changes

We have updated the Playtest build to include the latest ship editor and Creative Mode. We have disabled the other parts of the game for now - we'd appreciate it if you could help us test the editor and creative mode, and provide feedback for those. Thanks!

Creative Mode

Unlimited budget to create whatever ship you can think of

Instant spawn equipment & resources, with no constraints

BUT you cannot leave the system

New menu option 'Import Hostile', for combat testing against your ship library

Ship Editor (Continued))

Ship Editor now supports dragging a box shape to fill large areas, as well as drawing freehand

Ship Editor now shows Mass, Toughness, Crew Capacity, and $Value at the top of the screen

New 'Spawn' button when in Creative Mode, which permits instant spawn of any Equipment, Resource or Item

New Alert System

This replaces the previous fullscreen alert system

Onscreen alerts for dangerous events -

Hostiles, meteors, critical resource shortages, hull breaches, reactor shut downs, low batteries etc

With helpful tooltips to guide new players

Hull breaches are located with a line from the alert

Small changes

Auto-save after FTL jump now captures thumbnail like manual save.

"Create Storage Hint" now displayed when a Drone Bay becomes clogged with items

which do not have a storage place set on the ship. Loading a ship in the editor will no longer send a shuttle with 5 new crew

New graphics for crew and passenger bodies in space

Enemy ships will always spawn dead bodies after destruction

Bug Fixes