Multiplayer Is Here!

A few days ago we announced multiplayer was coming and the main additions of the next update.
Guess what... IT'S HERE!!! NOOOOOW!
Also, the full list of patch notes is below. Check it out and make sure to spread the news to your gaming friends ♥
🔥 Patch Notes
👥 Multiplayer
- Multiplayer has arrived on Ikonei Island! 2-4 player co-op has been added!
- Invite Friends Menu
- Players List Hud Element
- Join Settings Menu
- Players Settings Menu
🐸 Creatures
- Creatures now populate the world and are no longer only found in cages
- Creatures in rainy regions will be cautious of players and will attempt to flee
- Creatures are now tamed by feeding them. Different creatures will have different feeding requirements
🏘️ Player Housing
- Frog House added as a new player house
- Tweaks to lighting in player houses
💯 Quality Of Life Improvements
- Dancing Pirate line of sight should be easier to see
- Added dynamic landscape tessellation to improve performance significantly, especially at vista points, but also all over the map
- Added graphics menu option to disable trails
- Selecting icons on the map has been improved. Icons that are behind other icons will be brought to the front
- Mouse cursor hidden and inactive when using Gamepad. The cursor is only visible in menus and gets hidden if using the gamepad. Moving the mouse brings it back again
- Tweaked graphics menu to instantly apply resolution/window mode changes and afterward open a pop-up for the user to confirm, or else auto-revert
- If a companion is following a leader, it will only be interested in food items being held by the leader
- Petting, feeding, washing, and generally interacting with companions may now directly impact the overall mood
👀 Visuals
- Improved visuals of the transition between Night, Day, and Rainy zones
- Updated Scholar and Beastmaster statue size and texture
- Improved visuals on Character outfits in the inventory view
- VFX tweaks on monsters
- Added icons for placeable categories
💃 Animation
- Added creature food reaction animations that were missing
- Added missing Teleport animation for Eva
- Updated Bibi food reaction animations
- Replaced outdated fall and land animations with new ones
- Added longer animations for disassembling player houses
👊 Combat
- All monsters now have a sight perception, and will attack players on sight
- It should be easier to avoid enemy attacks now
- Reduced knockback caused by Hammer and Hatchet
- More monster variations were added to the island, both weaker and stronger versions
💎 Resource Gathering
- New Amrified resource nodes added
- It should be easier to catch fish
- New Digging and Leaf Bush Node added
🧰 Tools
- Watering Can can now be bought in Sariel’s Shop
🎶 Audio
- Optimization of Music and Ambience Systems
- Improvements in the Weather sound system
- Improvements in the Audio Mix of the full game
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixes to the Audio Menu Settings system
- Fixes to Creature Sounds
- Fixes to areas where the player could get stuck or go out of bounds
- Fixes to issues that could cause wrong character icons to appear on the map
- Fixes to NPC Sounds
- Going through a door now always transitions the player into or out of the interiors
- Players can now pick up items if the first row in the inventory is full
- Items on the ground no longer spawn back in after being picked up by the player
- Selecting shop entries with the mouse now works properly
- Fixes to HUD elements for in-game objects persisting on the screen after fast traveling
- Creatures no longer randomly turn towards enemies while performing interaction abilities
- You can no longer swap to a character that is currently defeated
- Fixed issue which prevented Level 3 Longhorn’s being able to damage monsters or nodes
- Window mode and resolution sometimes should no longer revert to the wrong settings when the user clicks “No” on the “Apply New Settings” pop-up
- Fixes to trails on characters and creatures
- Fixes to landscape blending material
- Meadow Trunk blocker no longer uses the wrong VFX
- Placeables and held visuals now display correct render depth and decals
- Character shader should no longer be visible when walking behind Sariel
- “Add All Items” and “Pick Up Stack” are no longer the same button when interacting with Refining Stations
- Teleporting from a shrine now uses the same button as teleporting from the map
- Fixed issue where placing down a Shovel would turn it into a Hoe
- Fixed the issue causing the Longhorn to charge over Mining Nodes, missing them completely
- Fixed the area where players could skip a blocker and reach the Sunless Horn Shrine early
- Longhorn should no longer get stuck on the bridges in Fenland Point
- Fixed overlapping GUI text
💙 Thank You For All Your Support
We did it together, team! Yes, we consider you all part of the Snowcastle gang. Without your feedback and support, this wouldn't have been possible! We hope you all have lots of fun with multiplayer ♥
We'll see you and your friends on the island,
Snowcastle Games
