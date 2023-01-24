Multiplayer Is Here!

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️

A few days ago we announced multiplayer was coming and the main additions of the next update.

Guess what... IT'S HERE!!! NOOOOOW!

Also, the full list of patch notes is below. Check it out and make sure to spread the news to your gaming friends ♥

🔥 Patch Notes

👥 Multiplayer

Multiplayer has arrived on Ikonei Island! 2-4 player co-op has been added!

Invite Friends Menu

Players List Hud Element

Join Settings Menu

Players Settings Menu

🐸 Creatures

Creatures now populate the world and are no longer only found in cages

Creatures in rainy regions will be cautious of players and will attempt to flee

Creatures are now tamed by feeding them. Different creatures will have different feeding requirements

🏘️ Player Housing

Frog House added as a new player house

Tweaks to lighting in player houses

💯 Quality Of Life Improvements

Dancing Pirate line of sight should be easier to see

Added dynamic landscape tessellation to improve performance significantly, especially at vista points, but also all over the map

Added graphics menu option to disable trails

Selecting icons on the map has been improved. Icons that are behind other icons will be brought to the front

Mouse cursor hidden and inactive when using Gamepad. The cursor is only visible in menus and gets hidden if using the gamepad. Moving the mouse brings it back again

Tweaked graphics menu to instantly apply resolution/window mode changes and afterward open a pop-up for the user to confirm, or else auto-revert

If a companion is following a leader, it will only be interested in food items being held by the leader

Petting, feeding, washing, and generally interacting with companions may now directly impact the overall mood

👀 Visuals

Improved visuals of the transition between Night, Day, and Rainy zones

Updated Scholar and Beastmaster statue size and texture

Improved visuals on Character outfits in the inventory view

VFX tweaks on monsters

Added icons for placeable categories

💃 Animation

Added creature food reaction animations that were missing

Added missing Teleport animation for Eva

Updated Bibi food reaction animations

Replaced outdated fall and land animations with new ones

Added longer animations for disassembling player houses

👊 Combat

All monsters now have a sight perception, and will attack players on sight

It should be easier to avoid enemy attacks now

Reduced knockback caused by Hammer and Hatchet

More monster variations were added to the island, both weaker and stronger versions

💎 Resource Gathering

New Amrified resource nodes added

It should be easier to catch fish

New Digging and Leaf Bush Node added

Watering Can can now be bought in Sariel’s Shop

🎶 Audio

Optimization of Music and Ambience Systems

Improvements in the Weather sound system

Improvements in the Audio Mix of the full game

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixes to the Audio Menu Settings system

Fixes to Creature Sounds

Fixes to areas where the player could get stuck or go out of bounds

Fixes to issues that could cause wrong character icons to appear on the map

Fixes to NPC Sounds

Going through a door now always transitions the player into or out of the interiors

Players can now pick up items if the first row in the inventory is full

Items on the ground no longer spawn back in after being picked up by the player

Selecting shop entries with the mouse now works properly

Fixes to HUD elements for in-game objects persisting on the screen after fast traveling

Creatures no longer randomly turn towards enemies while performing interaction abilities

You can no longer swap to a character that is currently defeated

Fixed issue which prevented Level 3 Longhorn’s being able to damage monsters or nodes

Window mode and resolution sometimes should no longer revert to the wrong settings when the user clicks “No” on the “Apply New Settings” pop-up

Fixes to trails on characters and creatures

Fixes to landscape blending material

Meadow Trunk blocker no longer uses the wrong VFX

Placeables and held visuals now display correct render depth and decals

Character shader should no longer be visible when walking behind Sariel

“Add All Items” and “Pick Up Stack” are no longer the same button when interacting with Refining Stations

Teleporting from a shrine now uses the same button as teleporting from the map

Fixed issue where placing down a Shovel would turn it into a Hoe

Fixed the issue causing the Longhorn to charge over Mining Nodes, missing them completely

Fixed the area where players could skip a blocker and reach the Sunless Horn Shrine early

Longhorn should no longer get stuck on the bridges in Fenland Point

Fixed overlapping GUI text

💙 Thank You For All Your Support

We did it together, team! Yes, we consider you all part of the Snowcastle gang. Without your feedback and support, this wouldn't have been possible! We hope you all have lots of fun with multiplayer ♥

Make sure to join our Discord server to stay on top of the latest Ikonei Island news, share your feedback, hang out with our castaway community, and more!

(Mini spoiler: soon we will host a multiplayer contest there with Steam gift cards as prizes, so keep your eyes open!)

We'll see you and your friends on the island,

Snowcastle Games