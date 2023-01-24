 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 24 January 2023

Happy Mining reaches Version 1.0

Build 10392921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is new?

  • The game world has been rebuilt and is now more compact as well as more lively
  • A world map has been added to the game and can be bought from the mage
  • Mage has now arrived in her house
  • Three new legendary weapons can be found in the world
  • New HUD/GUI system
  • Mining quantities are now displayed when farming
  • AI / NPC has been enhanced to bring more life into the game
  • Golem pit has been added (entrance in the mine)
  • Golem Boss (NPC) can be found in the golem pit and drops items
  • WSAD customization and invented controls have been added
  • Invert mouse settings added to game menu
  • Dragons now fly over Dragon Spring and drop dragon shards (dragon scales can be picked
    up here)
  • The home is expanded with an armory for the Legendary Weapons
  • In the tavern the innkeeper now offers new tasks
  • Access to the farm as well as unlocking the cooking pot for potions must now be purchased
  • Particle effects when mining resources have been added
  • Some NPCs now have optional info dialogs
  • New bridge builder NPC is now findable. Will only become relevant with a future DLC

