Happy Mining reaches Version 1.0

What is new?
- The game world has been rebuilt and is now more compact as well as more lively
- A world map has been added to the game and can be bought from the mage
- Mage has now arrived in her house
- Three new legendary weapons can be found in the world
- New HUD/GUI system
- Mining quantities are now displayed when farming
- AI / NPC has been enhanced to bring more life into the game
- Golem pit has been added (entrance in the mine)
- Golem Boss (NPC) can be found in the golem pit and drops items
- WSAD customization and invented controls have been added
- Invert mouse settings added to game menu
- Dragons now fly over Dragon Spring and drop dragon shards (dragon scales can be picked
up here)
- The home is expanded with an armory for the Legendary Weapons
- In the tavern the innkeeper now offers new tasks
- Access to the farm as well as unlocking the cooking pot for potions must now be purchased
- Particle effects when mining resources have been added
- Some NPCs now have optional info dialogs
- New bridge builder NPC is now findable. Will only become relevant with a future DLC
Changed files in this update