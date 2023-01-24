 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Simulacrum update for 24 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/24

Share · View all patches · Build 10392853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • one more try to fix the mysterious spooky cards popping up for no reason for some users
  • more card art updates

Gameplay Changes:

  • Regis from 2/2 to 1/2
  • Sorla to 4 mana 0/1
  • Zarek to 4 mana
  • Tortoise to 4 mana
  • Made some changes to the card generation algorithm, in particular there should be fewer very small high cost units.
  • testing a pretty radical modification to the card cost function, trying to make more higher cost cards feel playable. Affects existing cards, feedback on how cards feel is appreciated.

Features:

  • added win tracking for each leader
  • added an option to continue your run in endless mode after defeating the 5th delve boss.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link