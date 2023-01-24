Patch Notes 1/24

Bug fixes:
- one more try to fix the mysterious spooky cards popping up for no reason for some users
- more card art updates
Gameplay Changes:
- Regis from 2/2 to 1/2
- Sorla to 4 mana 0/1
- Zarek to 4 mana
- Tortoise to 4 mana
- Made some changes to the card generation algorithm, in particular there should be fewer very small high cost units.
- testing a pretty radical modification to the card cost function, trying to make more higher cost cards feel playable. Affects existing cards, feedback on how cards feel is appreciated.
Features:
- added win tracking for each leader
- added an option to continue your run in endless mode after defeating the 5th delve boss.
