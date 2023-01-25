 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ShemHaMephorash update for 25 January 2023

Regular Update Information v1.5.4 (2023/1/25)

Share · View all patches · Build 10392819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting! It's time to regular update. (v1.5.4)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)
  • Suri Seddiqi
  • Aynur Sen Gunes
  • Shahruz Alfariman
  • Added new Politics Command for "Trenchline"
  • After building "Trenchline", Common Unique Units are now able to use special summoning skills during defensive combat in "Trenchline".
  • Command "Extended Trenchline"
    　Unique Unit member "Line Infantry" class acquires obstacle summoning skill.
  • Command "Crossfire Position"
    　Enhances summoning skills available in Trenchline.
  • Command "Immovable Great Fortress"
    　Prevents unfriendly powers from invading "Trenchline".
    　Troops in "Trenchline" are incapacitated at all times during player turn.
  • Added new Politics Command for "DrillGround"
  • "Dynamite Training"
    　Unique Unit member "Skirmisher" class acquires throwing skill.
  • Added new Politics Command for "TermLaboratory"
  • "Complex Nomenclature"
    　Strengthen common golems: +Moon Resistance +1 Confusion Resistance +1
  • "Redundant Generic Terms"
    　Strengthen common golems: Sun Resistance +1 Meth Resistance +1
  • Added a group of skills that can only be used when sortieing with a specific formation
  • If there is a specific combination of Rabbi Unique Unit and Common Unique Unit on the same battlefield, grant recovery skill to the Rabbi Unique Unit.

  • If a specific combination of Rabbi Unique Unit and Common Unique Unit is not on the same battlefield, give the Common Unique Unit a summoning skill.
    　※You can check the combination of Rabbi Unique Unit and Common Unique Unit from the skill column of Common Unique Unit.

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Changed files in this update

ShemHaMephorash Content jpn Depot 1481721
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content eng Depot 1481722
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content Common Depot 1481723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link