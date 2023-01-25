Regular Update Information v1.5.4 (2023/1/25)

Greeting! It's time to regular update. (v1.5.4)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)

Suri Seddiqi

Aynur Sen Gunes

Shahruz Alfariman

Added new Politics Command for "Trenchline"

After building "Trenchline", Common Unique Units are now able to use special summoning skills during defensive combat in "Trenchline".

Command "Extended Trenchline"

Unique Unit member "Line Infantry" class acquires obstacle summoning skill.

Command "Crossfire Position"

Enhances summoning skills available in Trenchline.

Command "Immovable Great Fortress"

Prevents unfriendly powers from invading "Trenchline".

Troops in "Trenchline" are incapacitated at all times during player turn.

Added new Politics Command for "DrillGround"

"Dynamite Training"

Unique Unit member "Skirmisher" class acquires throwing skill.

Added new Politics Command for "TermLaboratory"

"Complex Nomenclature"

Strengthen common golems: +Moon Resistance +1 Confusion Resistance +1

"Redundant Generic Terms"

Strengthen common golems: Sun Resistance +1 Meth Resistance +1

Added a group of skills that can only be used when sortieing with a specific formation

If there is a specific combination of Rabbi Unique Unit and Common Unique Unit on the same battlefield, grant recovery skill to the Rabbi Unique Unit.

If a specific combination of Rabbi Unique Unit and Common Unique Unit is not on the same battlefield, give the Common Unique Unit a summoning skill.

※You can check the combination of Rabbi Unique Unit and Common Unique Unit from the skill column of Common Unique Unit.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

