Marvel Puzzle Quest update for 1 February 2023

MPQ 270 is Here!

Build 10392799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

“Nothing Is Sacred...”

  • The Mad Titan Thanos returns with a ferocious vengeance! Gather your alliance to end his tyranny in this boss battle for the cosmos!
  • The mysterious rogue Gambit plays his hand in the Arena! Play your cards right to take the top spot!
  • Puzzle Ops returns! Solve challenging puzzles to chow down on the highly sought after Chimichanga support!
  • The PVP Soul Season ends on 2/05! Remember to jump in the arena to score as high as you can!

Thank you for playing!

MPQ 270

