MPQ 270 is Here!

“Nothing Is Sacred...”
- The Mad Titan Thanos returns with a ferocious vengeance! Gather your alliance to end his tyranny in this boss battle for the cosmos!
- The mysterious rogue Gambit plays his hand in the Arena! Play your cards right to take the top spot!
- Puzzle Ops returns! Solve challenging puzzles to chow down on the highly sought after Chimichanga support!
- The PVP Soul Season ends on 2/05! Remember to jump in the arena to score as high as you can!
Thank you for playing!
