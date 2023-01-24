 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sacred Fire update for 24 January 2023

Audio Update & Publisher Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 10392789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

As we continue working on Act 3, we've managed to squeeze in a minor music playback update: 10 new ambient nature tracks are used at the chapter's end for more variety based on location.

You can also pick up Sacred Fire with a 25% discount during the Iceberg Publisher Sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/900400/Sacred_Fire_A_Role_Playing_Game/
Also, all the 1,700 voice-lines got re-mastered and the whole volume system mixing music, effects and voices got tweaked for a more balanced default experience.

If you haven't already, you can join the community on Discord, or leave feedback here on Steam forums and let me know what you think about the new music playback and/or the game.

Thank you for your continuous support and patience.

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive

Changed files in this update

Sacred Fire Windows Depot 900401
  • Loading history…
Sacred Fire Depot OS X Depot 900402
  • Loading history…
Sacred Fire Depot Linux Depot 900403
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link