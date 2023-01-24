Audio Update & Publisher Sale

Hey everyone,

As we continue working on Act 3, we've managed to squeeze in a minor music playback update: 10 new ambient nature tracks are used at the chapter's end for more variety based on location.

Also, all the 1,700 voice-lines got re-mastered and the whole volume system mixing music, effects and voices got tweaked for a more balanced default experience.

If you haven't already, you can join the community on Discord, or leave feedback here on Steam forums and let me know what you think about the new music playback and/or the game.

Thank you for your continuous support and patience.

