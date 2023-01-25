Hello, folks!

Today is a very special day for all of us here at Timelock Studio, because exactly one year ago, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem hit the stores worldwide. You can say our brainchild has its first birthday, and what a journey that was... While the road was long and full of hard work, we are extremely pleased by the results and your warm welcome. Our team constantly updated and supported Siberian Mayhem throughout this year, polishing it and adding all sorts of new content: from new player models and seasonal events to entirely new game mode. And we cannot thank our lovely community enough for your love and support! We appreciate each and every one of you!

To celebrate the event and show our gratitude, we’ve prepared a new Anniversary Update 1.07 for Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, containing various bug fixes and improvements for the game. As a side note, we have also updated our free Siberian Artbook in order to accommodate the state of things with a little more love & polishing to it as the game received.

And last but not the least, a special present for devoted fans: 6 minutes of development memes and bloopers! Yes, that is exactly how Siberian Mayhem was being made.

What’s New?

It is now possible to start New Game+ on any difficulty from the menu. If you have completed a normal playthrough on a difficulty other than Serious, the option to go into NG+ on the currently played difficulty is now given (next to the original option of going into NG+ on Serious).

Improved enemy riding on the Khnum. Yeehaw!

Biomechanoid Major no longer “kicks” the player while standing still.

Octanian Oleg no longer fights the player when attacked. Please stop harassing the poor fella.

Adjusted RNG on the Wheel of Fortune in the “Song of the Stormbringer” Christmas area.

Improved skin texture on Serious Sammy / Dark Delilah player models.

It is now easier to get out of the ice-hole on the lake in Siberiade. A bit too late for Christmas ice-hole bathing, we know.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the issue where certain savegames on the “Roadside Picnic” level would not load in the 1.06c hotfix version.

Fixed the bug where certain achievements were not awarded in NG+ playthroughs.

Fixed the bug where certain very old savegames would crash the game on startup due to Beheaded Firecracker Netricsa message missing.

Fixed the Freezer weapon skin displaying the original Burner icon in the Weapon Wheel.

Fixed the bug where the Hoverboard would be destroyed upon spawning in some places on “The Smell of Petroleum Prevails”.

Fixed the bug where the player could not use HEART gadget if died while using Chainsaw Launcher’s secondary fire.

Removed the ability to ride certain Christmas areas enemies.

Fixed seasonal cosmetics on certain enemies not displaying blood splatters.

Modding: