This is a Ghost update for 24 January 2023

Update v0.2.50

Build 10392642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Miscellaneous: editable nickname field and journal.
Bird House : Ground collision, moving cursed objects

Changes:
Door frames can support sensor and L.S.S.
The trigger zone of the motion sensor corresponds to the red laser.
EMF activity becomes mobile with objects, doors, book and entity.
Bursting light bulbs produce EMF activity.
The collision box of the entity corresponds to the size of the skin.

New features:
Display of the game version in the lobby: Stats
Added an alert in the lobby for the group leader if the game version is not identical for all players.
Added 2 pictures in the collection.
Added an interaction object (The old haunting)

