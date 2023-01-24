Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98874

Before the official launch, we will add several additional localized languages in the game. If there is no language you are familiar with in the current game, you can try this function to replace the in-game language:

Create a folder in the installation path:\Portal Dungeon_Data\Localization

Download the base language you want to modify: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1arlYu3U6zPbTi4vlBsJxnTS1Kj7S5SMR?usp=share_link

Modify format:

Item01<>XXXXX -----> Item01<>Battle Blade

Item01<>XXXXX -----> Item01<>Battle Blade Save it and place it in the Localization folder. When you start the game, the in-game language will be replaced.