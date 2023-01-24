 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 24 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98874

Share · View all patches · Build 10392616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Before the official launch, we will add several additional localized languages in the game. If there is no language you are familiar with in the current game, you can try this function to replace the in-game language:

  • The damage of self-exploding skeletons has been reduced.

  • General Rabbit's flying height has been reduced, and the chance of appearing is also reduced.

  • Fixed in the store, items may fall to places where they cannot be picked up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link