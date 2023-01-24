Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98874

Bug fixes and updates
Before the official launch, we will add several additional localized languages in the game. If there is no language you are familiar with in the current game, you can try this function to replace the in-game language:
- Create a folder in the installation path:\Portal Dungeon_Data\Localization
- Download the base language you want to modify: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1arlYu3U6zPbTi4vlBsJxnTS1Kj7S5SMR?usp=share_link
- Modify format:
Item01<>XXXXX -----> Item01<>Battle Blade
- Save it and place it in the Localization folder. When you start the game, the in-game language will be replaced.
The damage of self-exploding skeletons has been reduced.
General Rabbit's flying height has been reduced, and the chance of appearing is also reduced.
Fixed in the store, items may fall to places where they cannot be picked up.
Changed files in this update