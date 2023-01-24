Hi all!

To follow on from Build 11, this build has continued reworking the UI by overhauling the look of the in-game HUD. This has involved completely redesigning the positioning and look of the in-game HUD from the elements in the top/left and top right to all be together in a single decorated bar at the bottom.

The aim was to bring things together in a more cohesive single arrangement.

Below shows the HUD section across the bottom:

Looking at the Bottom Left:

The health and mana bars are now in the bottom left.

The experience bar has now shifted centrally and under the action bar.

Certain things have been cleaned or omitted in the redesigning - such as the Character Profile/Name and Extra Strikes.

Bottom Middle:

The action bar still remains in the same position.

Other key option buttons are now worked to sit around the action bar frame.

Experience bar now sits below.

Bottom Right:

The Map, Day & Time information has moved to the bottom right.

Certain things have been cleaned or omitted in the redesigning - such as the Building Edit indicator and NPC conversation indicators.

And below is a full screenshot, showing the HUD as it fits altogether:

Cheers!

Phill