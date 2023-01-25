 Skip to content

World Of Mystery update for 25 January 2023

World of Mystery v0.2.2 is Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Main Quest Part 1 is here
  • New Forest map
  • New dungeon
  • New enemies
  • New bounty mini quest
  • Weapons now have 3 styles
  • New items and mounts in Exclusive Store
  • Added quick slot in HUD
  • Fixes and balancing

=================================================

  • Main Quest Part 1 telah hadir
  • Map Forest baru
  • Dungeon baru
  • Musuh baru
  • New bounty mini quest
  • Pedang sekarang punya 3 gaya serangan
  • Barang baru dan mount baru tersedia di Exclusive Store
  • Tambah quick slot di HUD
  • Bug fix dan balancing

