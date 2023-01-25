World of Mystery v0.2.2 is Now Live!

- Main Quest Part 1 is here
- New Forest map
- New dungeon
- New enemies
- New bounty mini quest
- Weapons now have 3 styles
- New items and mounts in Exclusive Store
- Added quick slot in HUD
- Fixes and balancing
- Main Quest Part 1 telah hadir
- Map Forest baru
- Dungeon baru
- Musuh baru
- New bounty mini quest
- Pedang sekarang punya 3 gaya serangan
- Barang baru dan mount baru tersedia di Exclusive Store
- Tambah quick slot di HUD
- Bug fix dan balancing
