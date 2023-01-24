Downstacking of bugs. (v1.24 patch notes)

I actually prefer "cleaning" or "rapid clears" to the word "downstacking," especially considering that not everybody builds/clears in the same direction in Xross Dreams. Cleaning also makes a lot more sense as a term.

Xross Dreams, v1.24 Patch Notes:

Fixed Goddess crash when opening Shells at specific y-values.

Secret character fixes: [spoiler] Bear/Big Bear Hold now dynamically sets its own volume on the fly. Pretty standard bug fix.[/spoiler]

Pretty standard bug fix.[/spoiler] Secret character fixes: [spoiler] Bear/Big Bear Lock Delay now properly resets when using the Hold function. I noticed this when I fixed the above.[/spoiler]

I noticed this when I fixed the above.[/spoiler] Standardized Push Violence against Fighter and Hive. Everybody else's already worked properly. Now, all regular Pushes ("regular" meaning from anybody but Dinosaur) use the same pattern (Comet's pattern). This obviously affects a couple secret characters.

Everybody else's already worked properly. Now, all regular Pushes ("regular" meaning from anybody but Dinosaur) use the same pattern (Comet's pattern). This obviously affects a couple secret characters. Cleaned up Online timing synchronization code. If this affects anything, then you'll see slightly fewer freezes online.

If this affects anything, then you'll see slightly fewer freezes online. Added placeholder Waiting... indicator when playing Online and the opponent is catching up to a cutscene that you are already rendering. This will become better-looking and fancier once I have the time and opportunity. For now, it should help make some moments that aren't actually freezes look less like the game has frozen.

What tech have you discovered? Are you finally starting to learn your mains?