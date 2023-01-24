 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 24 January 2023

Refueling & Luff

Share · View all patches · Build 10392302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A refueling system has been added to Catalina 22 Sailboat as well as Luff (flapping of the sail) to the Main Sail.

Some minor cosmetic additions were also made. All in preparation for the upcoming new challenges and lessons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link