Refueling & Luff

A refueling system has been added to Catalina 22 Sailboat as well as Luff (flapping of the sail) to the Main Sail.
Some minor cosmetic additions were also made. All in preparation for the upcoming new challenges and lessons.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A refueling system has been added to Catalina 22 Sailboat as well as Luff (flapping of the sail) to the Main Sail.
Some minor cosmetic additions were also made. All in preparation for the upcoming new challenges and lessons.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update