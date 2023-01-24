 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 24 January 2023

1-24 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Optimized: The supplies in the confiscated robber camp, regardless of your own material statistics
When the enemy soldiers die, it is prompted to indicate the robber or barbarians
It is forbidden to be demolished by the monster nest (selection of the box)
The bug bridge is built on the edge of the map, causing the reading file to fail
Soldiers are sick, taking medicines carried with you
When the bug work is allocated, the residents may be mistakenly allocated to the unprepared facilities
After reading the file, the pyramid does not restore the sacrifice process correctly
Optimized: The pyramid is changed to mons
When the bug characteristic is inherited, two identical features will appear wrongly
When bug filling in water, if the water edge is land, the new land will be displayed wrongly as the texture of the road.
Optimized: Forests planting trees can cover wild flowers
New features: The bee house built indoors, the bees will also pick honey on the flower pots indoors in rainy days.

