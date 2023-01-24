1-24 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Optimized: The supplies in the confiscated robber camp, regardless of your own material statistics

When the enemy soldiers die, it is prompted to indicate the robber or barbarians

It is forbidden to be demolished by the monster nest (selection of the box)

The bug bridge is built on the edge of the map, causing the reading file to fail

Soldiers are sick, taking medicines carried with you

When the bug work is allocated, the residents may be mistakenly allocated to the unprepared facilities

After reading the file, the pyramid does not restore the sacrifice process correctly

Optimized: The pyramid is changed to mons

When the bug characteristic is inherited, two identical features will appear wrongly

When bug filling in water, if the water edge is land, the new land will be displayed wrongly as the texture of the road.

Optimized: Forests planting trees can cover wild flowers

New features: The bee house built indoors, the bees will also pick honey on the flower pots indoors in rainy days.