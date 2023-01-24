 Skip to content

苟延残喘 update for 24 January 2023

New game modes and others

苟延残喘 update for 24 January 2023

Build 10392253

New game mode - custom mode
Players can define the weapons and difficulty used in the game, as well as the number of monsters and the maximum number generated each time
New setting - reverse Y axis
And a new customized map

