Dev Blog 6: Major Fixes and Quality of Life Changes v0.1.011!

Hello folks! It’s been a wild week at Red Thorn Interactive, let me tell you.

There has been a number of major, and minor fixes throughout the game over the past 48 hours. We’ve heard everything you guys have said. Not everything could be implemented at the moment, but a lot has been.

We think you guys will like it.

So let’s get into what all is new.

Improvements:

Tooltips have been dramatically improved in the battles! They now convey information in a much more readable way. We’ve also converted all the tooltips in that screen to our internal tooltip system (the same one used in the army management screen).

Big balance changes! Archers have less ranged strength. Heavy infantry and heavy cavalry have less defense. 1,2, and 3-star units have been strengthened and 5-star units have been weakened.

There’s a big change to the saving system. Here we have to apologize. We had taken out our autosave system but never remembered to take the autosave button off the settings menu. Now we have fixed the autosave system and new games will begin with autosave ‘On’ by default.

Save files now have a relevant version number. Older saves may cause issues in-game so we decided that saved files will only work with the correct versions of the game.

The AI in siege battles is smarter now. No more can the player just kill all the enemies by shooting over the wall with no retaliation.

Bows have been added to the archer units when they do their attack animations.

Bug Fixes:

The effects of leveling up is now clearer with tooltips in both army management and battle screens.

The player did not get Athenian catapults in between the two Thebes battles even though the dialogue mentioned such. That has been fixed.

When the player burned a city down, the incomes associated with that city remained. This has been fixed.

Bug when transitioning from Act 1 to Act 2 has been fixed.

Issue with the battle at Issus has been fixed because of changes to the save system mentioned above.

Issue where the enemy archers would fire enemies within 4 tiles instead of within 5 tiles, has been fixed.

And that is all for now folks. I’m sure there will be stuff to fix about these fixes that are going out. So, if anything catches your eye, let us know, for the sake of AlexanderBall.

Thank you again to everyone who has gone out and bought the game thus far. Your support means a tonne to us, and we will do our best to make sure AlexanderBall is the best 10 dollars you ever spend.