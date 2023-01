Hello! I've added the Nectocaris to the game! This squid-like Mollusc propels itself using an array of fins and a pair of long tentacles. Note that the Nectocaris faces backwards, meaning that it eats food that is behind it instead of in front of it.

I've also done some various adjustments to stats and corrections to the info for the Pummelhead Lobopod and the Veloducator Shrimp.

See you in the next update!