Hotfix Update 8.2.0

Fellow officers,
We’re back again! And we’ve brought another hotfix update along with us. 🔥
8.2.0 once again focuses mainly on resolving some of those pesky crashes and bugs that snuck in with the 8.0.0 update (and obviously the ones that were present before!). We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re getting closer to resolving them all, so thank you for your engagement and especially for filling out those crash reports! 💙 They really, really do help a lot. As always, if you’re still encountering a crash after this update, please let us know here: Crash Report
With this said, we're gonna start working on update 8.3.0 asap to tackle more issues and further improve the game 💪
Have a look at the full changelog here:
Changelog - Update 8.2.0
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue causing the tow truck to not being called
Emergency Cars
- Fixed two ambulances arriving to a crime scene at the same time
- Fixed that medics with injured NPC are clipping through the ambulance
- Fixed an issue that caused the arrest transport to clip into the players’ car when being called
- Fixed an issue with medics accompanying injured NPC to clip through the ambulance car
World & Graphics
- Added an animation so that picking up a barrier from the left side is properly mirrored
- Fixed an issue causing NPV drivers to float a little after stepping out of a bigger car at accidents
- Created blockers for buildings
- Fixed a floating fence inside the park in Chester
- Improved the animation when placing an arrested NPC into the UTV
- Fixed an issue with all patrol cars where you stand on one side of the car and placing the arrestee happens on the opposite side
UI
- Fixed a bug that caused the camera to not reset when focusing while switching seats
- Fixed a missing string table entry related to multiplayer sessions
Crashes
- Fixed a crash when moving far away from an NPV, causing it to despawn and then leaving the encounter area
- Fixed a crash related to some different stop locations
- Fixed a crash related to tow trucks
- Fixed a rare crash that occurred when the web browser is still open while loading into the map
- Fixed a crash related to a bugged street in Brianna
- Fixed a multiplayer crash that occurred when the client returns to the main menu right after calling for an arrest transport and that officer leaves the car
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a car performs a U-turn
- Fixed crash when unloading level when joining multiplayer session or exiting to main menu while unresolved player accident is active
Your Police Simulator Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2009550/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Urban_Terrain_Vehicle_DLC/💪
