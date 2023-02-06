Hotfix Update 8.2.0

_

Fellow officers,

We’re back again! And we’ve brought another hotfix update along with us. 🔥

8.2.0 once again focuses mainly on resolving some of those pesky crashes and bugs that snuck in with the 8.0.0 update (and obviously the ones that were present before!). We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re getting closer to resolving them all, so thank you for your engagement and especially for filling out those crash reports! 💙 They really, really do help a lot. As always, if you’re still encountering a crash after this update, please let us know here: Crash Report

With this said, we're gonna start working on update 8.3.0 asap to tackle more issues and further improve the game 💪

Have a look at the full changelog here:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing the tow truck to not being called

Emergency Cars

Fixed two ambulances arriving to a crime scene at the same time

Fixed that medics with injured NPC are clipping through the ambulance

Fixed an issue that caused the arrest transport to clip into the players’ car when being called

Fixed an issue with medics accompanying injured NPC to clip through the ambulance car

World & Graphics

Added an animation so that picking up a barrier from the left side is properly mirrored

Fixed an issue causing NPV drivers to float a little after stepping out of a bigger car at accidents

Created blockers for buildings

Fixed a floating fence inside the park in Chester

Improved the animation when placing an arrested NPC into the UTV

Fixed an issue with all patrol cars where you stand on one side of the car and placing the arrestee happens on the opposite side

UI

Fixed a bug that caused the camera to not reset when focusing while switching seats

Fixed a missing string table entry related to multiplayer sessions

Crashes

Fixed a crash when moving far away from an NPV, causing it to despawn and then leaving the encounter area

Fixed a crash related to some different stop locations

Fixed a crash related to tow trucks

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when the web browser is still open while loading into the map

Fixed a crash related to a bugged street in Brianna

Fixed a multiplayer crash that occurred when the client returns to the main menu right after calling for an arrest transport and that officer leaves the car

Fixed a crash that occurred when a car performs a U-turn

Fixed crash when unloading level when joining multiplayer session or exiting to main menu while unresolved player accident is active

Your Police Simulator Team

