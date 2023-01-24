Friend Or Foe Patch notes(BU01)

Hello everyone,

Thank you so much for your patience. There have been some issues with the launch, and more so with how the trees are not as predictable as they should have been. This update should secure a much more improved version of the trees, that will ensure that you can cut them down without any issues.

If you are encountering any issues when loading up the game, such as there being no trees at all, this will be because the game has not registered that a tree has been cut, and that will unfortunately mean that you have to make a new game.

However, for players that have been cutting down trees before the patch, you shouldnt have any issues.

I apologize again deeply for the issues that have occured and I hope that this new update will finally make it easier for players to enjoy the game.

Bug fixes: