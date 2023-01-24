 Skip to content

The Maze update for 24 January 2023

Music has been added 🎶🎵🎼

Share · View all patches · Build 10392026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Added Music during combat, now it will be more clear when a wave has started and when it has ended.
  • Made that the further the player is delving into the Maze, the longer the waves will last.
  • Now lightning will only strike when player is in Ruins, otherwise players could see the lights from the inside of the Maze.
  • Fixed opponents chasing playing while playing the alert animation.
  • Now after part 2, the background wave screams will play Orcs screaming, since there will be more Orcs.

Changed files in this update

The Maze Content Depot 1339111
  • Loading history…
