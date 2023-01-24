Music has been added 🎶🎵🎼

Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Added Music during combat, now it will be more clear when a wave has started and when it has ended.
- Made that the further the player is delving into the Maze, the longer the waves will last.
- Now lightning will only strike when player is in Ruins, otherwise players could see the lights from the inside of the Maze.
- Fixed opponents chasing playing while playing the alert animation.
- Now after part 2, the background wave screams will play Orcs screaming, since there will be more Orcs.
Changed files in this update