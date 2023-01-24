 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 24 January 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.022.60201

Share · View all patches · Build 10391985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
You had a silent hotfix now it's time for the actual hotfix. Check it out!

  • Fixed the bug where Beijing shoes had wrong icons in trader menus.
  • Fixed the bug where destroying the chandelier would destroy all BB elements above it.
  • Fixed the bug where you could full sprint while using the hand fan.
  • Fixed the bug where mines would kill their owner after server restart or on event end.
  • Fixed the bug where roof BB elements would not morph.
  • Fixed the bug where you could not flip the boat while swimming.
  • Fixed the issue that caused the client crash regarding the item replication.
  • Fixed the issue where lockpicking vehicles caused fatal error crash.
  • Fixed the bug where you could not attach a light trunk armor on Laika.
  • Fixed the issue where you could not install a bumper on some Laikas.
  • Fixed the issue where partial wipe and money transfer would crash a server.
  • Fixed the issue where prisoners dying before loaded into the game would cause a server crash.
  • Fixed the audio bug where player would still grunt from pain when lockpicking even though he was protected by gloves.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link