SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.022.60201

You had a silent hotfix now it's time for the actual hotfix. Check it out!
- Fixed the bug where Beijing shoes had wrong icons in trader menus.
- Fixed the bug where destroying the chandelier would destroy all BB elements above it.
- Fixed the bug where you could full sprint while using the hand fan.
- Fixed the bug where mines would kill their owner after server restart or on event end.
- Fixed the bug where roof BB elements would not morph.
- Fixed the bug where you could not flip the boat while swimming.
- Fixed the issue that caused the client crash regarding the item replication.
- Fixed the issue where lockpicking vehicles caused fatal error crash.
- Fixed the bug where you could not attach a light trunk armor on Laika.
- Fixed the issue where you could not install a bumper on some Laikas.
- Fixed the issue where partial wipe and money transfer would crash a server.
- Fixed the issue where prisoners dying before loaded into the game would cause a server crash.
- Fixed the audio bug where player would still grunt from pain when lockpicking even though he was protected by gloves.
Changed files in this update