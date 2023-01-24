 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Surviving the Abyss update for 24 January 2023

Update 0.1.4.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10391882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Save/Load:

  • Save Load if a building is snapped to a habitat or resource. Prevents instances of being able to stack buildings on a single habitat.
  • Fix for being unable to save the game in some circumstances.
  • Fix for advanced fauna traps not placing in some loaded files.
  • Crew travelling to a docks building during save/load will no longer get stuck in the Docks.

Sonar:

  • Sonar Beacon placement now returns to sonar tower panel when on cooldown.

UI:

  • New UI Scaling for Full Screen Menus. (Work-in-progress)
  • Fix for Full screen menus getting stuck open in some circumstances.
  • Fix for broken status tags on loaded file.

Crew:

  • Fix for Crew stalling at 67% healed in Hospitals.

Audio:

  • Tension of music will lower over time after threat attack.

Buildings:

  • Fix for Building repair resources being taken multiple times.

Objectives:

  • Construct submarine task now accounts for already constructed submarines.

Resources:

  • Oil Refinery UI now works as expected.
  • Fix for extractor building UI getting stuck on when their resource has been depleted.

Performance Improvements

UI:

  • Various minor improvements to UI optimisation.
  • Adding settings options for Volumetric Fog Quality.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1254321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link