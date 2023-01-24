Update 0.1.4.4 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
Save/Load:
- Save Load if a building is snapped to a habitat or resource. Prevents instances of being able to stack buildings on a single habitat.
- Fix for being unable to save the game in some circumstances.
- Fix for advanced fauna traps not placing in some loaded files.
- Crew travelling to a docks building during save/load will no longer get stuck in the Docks.
Sonar:
- Sonar Beacon placement now returns to sonar tower panel when on cooldown.
UI:
- New UI Scaling for Full Screen Menus. (Work-in-progress)
- Fix for Full screen menus getting stuck open in some circumstances.
- Fix for broken status tags on loaded file.
Crew:
- Fix for Crew stalling at 67% healed in Hospitals.
Audio:
- Tension of music will lower over time after threat attack.
Buildings:
- Fix for Building repair resources being taken multiple times.
Objectives:
- Construct submarine task now accounts for already constructed submarines.
Resources:
- Oil Refinery UI now works as expected.
- Fix for extractor building UI getting stuck on when their resource has been depleted.
Performance Improvements
UI:
- Various minor improvements to UI optimisation.
- Adding settings options for Volumetric Fog Quality.
