 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Planet update for 24 January 2023

Update "Slight improvement of window mode"

Share · View all patches · Build 10391745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If windowed mode is selected, the next time the game is started it will start in windowed mode immediately, without temporarily switching to full-screen mode for the duration of loading.

Changed files in this update

Ancient Planet Win Depot 345091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link