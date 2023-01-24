The recent update is now available. The update was held up due to a bad crash issue. All spawning and removal of building Huds were redone if you find any problems, please comment on them, and I will try to fix them as soon as possible.
Bastide update for 24 January 2023
Update is now available.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Bastide Content Depot 1115451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update