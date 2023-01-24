 Skip to content

Bastide update for 24 January 2023

Update is now available.

Share · View all patches · Build 10391719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The recent update is now available. The update was held up due to a bad crash issue. All spawning and removal of building Huds were redone if you find any problems, please comment on them, and I will try to fix them as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Bastide Content Depot 1115451
  • Loading history…
