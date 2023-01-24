Update, Version 20230124

English

############Content##############

[Enemy]The default faith of the Royal Guards is now set to Aten.

[Enemy]Added item drop list for the Royal Guards.

[Enemy]If you turn on displaying NPC names (hotkey: N) you can now see the Royal Guards have their names displayed above their heads to make them more distinguished from common mummies.

[Weapon]New weapon: Egyptian Palm Axe

[Items]New category: Gift Items

[Items]Some items have been added to the "Gift Items" tag.

[Breached Ancient Tomb]Expanded the area, and added a new room.

############System###############

Enemy names displayed on the map shall be more centered now.

简体中文

############Content##############

【敌人】皇家守卫的默认信仰现在是阿腾。

【敌人】加入了皇家守卫的物品掉落列表。

【敌人】如果你打开了显示NPC名字的功能（快捷键：N）你现在能看到皇家守卫的名字显示在他们的头顶，使他们和普通的木乃伊有更显著的区别。

【武器】新武器：埃及双头巨斧

【物品】新分类：礼物

【物品】给部分物品加入了【礼物】的标记。

【被闯入的古墓】扩展了这个区域加入了一个新的房间。

############System###############

敌人名字显示的文字现在会更加居中。