[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 January 2023

Update, Version 20230124

[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 January 2023

Update, Version 20230124

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes

English
############Content##############
[Enemy]The default faith of the Royal Guards is now set to Aten.
[Enemy]Added item drop list for the Royal Guards.
[Enemy]If you turn on displaying NPC names (hotkey: N) you can now see the Royal Guards have their names displayed above their heads to make them more distinguished from common mummies.
[Weapon]New weapon: Egyptian Palm Axe
[Items]New category: Gift Items
[Items]Some items have been added to the "Gift Items" tag.
[Breached Ancient Tomb]Expanded the area, and added a new room.
############System###############
Enemy names displayed on the map shall be more centered now.
简体中文
############Content##############
【敌人】皇家守卫的默认信仰现在是阿腾。
【敌人】加入了皇家守卫的物品掉落列表。
【敌人】如果你打开了显示NPC名字的功能（快捷键：N）你现在能看到皇家守卫的名字显示在他们的头顶，使他们和普通的木乃伊有更显著的区别。
【武器】新武器：埃及双头巨斧
【物品】新分类：礼物
【物品】给部分物品加入了【礼物】的标记。
【被闯入的古墓】扩展了这个区域加入了一个新的房间。
############System###############
敌人名字显示的文字现在会更加居中。

