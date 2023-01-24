English
############Content##############
[Enemy]The default faith of the Royal Guards is now set to Aten.
[Enemy]Added item drop list for the Royal Guards.
[Enemy]If you turn on displaying NPC names (hotkey: N) you can now see the Royal Guards have their names displayed above their heads to make them more distinguished from common mummies.
[Weapon]New weapon: Egyptian Palm Axe
[Items]New category: Gift Items
[Items]Some items have been added to the "Gift Items" tag.
[Breached Ancient Tomb]Expanded the area, and added a new room.
############System###############
Enemy names displayed on the map shall be more centered now.
简体中文
############Content##############
【敌人】皇家守卫的默认信仰现在是阿腾。
【敌人】加入了皇家守卫的物品掉落列表。
【敌人】如果你打开了显示NPC名字的功能（快捷键：N）你现在能看到皇家守卫的名字显示在他们的头顶，使他们和普通的木乃伊有更显著的区别。
【武器】新武器：埃及双头巨斧
【物品】新分类：礼物
【物品】给部分物品加入了【礼物】的标记。
【被闯入的古墓】扩展了这个区域加入了一个新的房间。
############System###############
敌人名字显示的文字现在会更加居中。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 January 2023
Update, Version 20230124
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update